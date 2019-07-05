Broken rules and suspension won't stop Northland women's rugby teams Hora Hora and Kamo Hawks from playing this weekend, their coaches say.

In their preliminary semifinal game in Kamo on Sunday, both Kamo Hawks and Hora Hora fielded players who had not played three games for their teams in the regular season, breaking rule 4.7 of section four in the Northland Rugby Union's (NRU) senior women's rugby competition rulebook.

The rules states that a player must be seen as a regular member of a team within that club and must have played three games for that team in the 2019