Two of Northland's rising BMX stars will be taking to the track this month at the BMX World Championships in Belgium.

Katja Stupar and Luke Brooke-Smith will be competing in the 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy divisions respectively when the tournament kicks off on July 23. Both riders sit firmly in the top 10 of their national age-group rankings and are hoping for success on the world stage.

Stupar, who saw her ranking rise from 13th to eighth in 2019, flew out of New Zealand a month before the competition was due to start, to train with the Slovenian national

Related articles: