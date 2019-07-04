KAIPARA CONNECTION

The stars are aligning for this years Matariki celebrations in Dargaville with an exciting line-up of of events, attractions and a celebrity chef.

Te Wairua O Matariki in Dargaville will play host to TV celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen of The Food Truck show, who will be there tomorrow to judge a kūmara bake-off.

There will also be an interactive fire spinning workshop with Circus Kumarani, live music and storytelling, kapa haka performances, coffee and food stalls, kids' activities, a night market and hāngī cooked the authentic way.

Event facilitator Janeen Hunter said the kūmara bake-off competition has three categories, sweet, savoury and innovative and kids have not been forgotten as they will be able to enter a kūmara critters competition themselves.

Advertisement

She encourages locals to bring their kūmara baking along to the event and be judged by the celebrity chef as there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Circus Kumarani perform a fire show at Matariki celebrations in 2013.

"We just encourage everyone to come down, it's a free event, there will be food, entertainment, great bands and a great atmosphere. The Māori Wardens will be there to do a free sausage sizzle for the kids also."

Hunter said she hopes the event grows each year and inspires locals to have a go and get into the arts or just come on down and enjoy the events.

"We're trying to bring in more events to the region and make it a bit more exciting, some people say there isn't much to do in Dargaville, but it's not true and this events, as well as others is proof of that."

The event is not new to the area, however, its branding and event co-ordination has been taken over by the Dargaville Community Development board who hope to breathe new life into the event.

"It's an event that use to be run by Circus Kumarani up at their premises, but it's been expanded upon and brought down into the central hub in Dargaville."

A road closure is in place for the event which will be held at the Victoria St Reserve opposite the Central Hotel from 3pm till 7pm tomorrow, Saturday July 6.

Check out the video here of a previous Matariki Fire Show held in Dargaville.

New bylaw for pet pooches

There are now new rules for dog owners in the district.

Kaipara District Council has adopted new dog control rules for the district as a result of community consultation on the review of the Policy on Dogs and Dog Management Bylaw.

New rules for dogs in the Kaipara District become operative from Tuesday, July 9. Photo / File

The review has resulted in the rules for dogs in the Kaipara District being amended with the new rules becoming operative from Tuesday July 9.

A council spokesman said the new rules are different to the previous rules (adopted in 2009) and to the draft rules recently consulted on.

"Council would like to thank all those who submitted on the draft rules. Council was impressed with the quality of many of the submissions and the clear consensus regarding some issues.

"Consequently, a number of amendments have been made to the rules which were consulted on."

Key changes include that dogs are required to be kept on a leash in all council controlled cemeteries.

Dogs are not permitted on the Mangawhai clifftop walk. Dogs are required to be on a leash on the beaches around the Mangawhai Harbour (except the sandspit where they are prohibited.

Dogs are permitted at the shops on Wood St, Mangawhai Heads provided they are on a leash.

The submissions revealed there is a clear consensus that rules for Pahi remain largely unchanged. Therefore, the new rules for Pahi are similar to the 2009 rules.



Dogs are prohibited from Pou Tu Te Rangi Pa and required to be on a leash in the remainder of Harding Park, Dargaville.

People wanting to keep more than two dogs (including puppies) at an urban property must apply for a permit from council.

Dog owners are encouraged to review the new rules on the council's website https://www.kaipara.govt.nz/services/animal-education-control/dogs.

• Email rose.northernadvocate@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.