The stars are aligning for this years Matariki celebrations in Dargaville with an exciting line-up of of events, attractions and a celebrity chef.

Te Wairua O Matariki in Dargaville will play host to TV celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen of The Food Truck show, who will be there tomorrow to judge a kūmara bake-off.

There will also be an interactive fire spinning workshop with Circus Kumarani, live music and storytelling, kapa haka performances, coffee and food stalls, kids' activities, a night market and hāngī cooked the authentic way.

Event facilitator Janeen Hunter said the kūmara bake-off competition has three

