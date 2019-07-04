On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The stars are aligning for this years Matariki celebrations in Dargaville with an exciting line-up of of events, attractions and a celebrity chef.
Te Wairua O Matariki in Dargaville will play host to TV celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen of The Food Truck show, who will be there tomorrow to judge a kūmara bake-off.
There will also be an interactive fire spinning workshop with Circus Kumarani, live music and storytelling, kapa haka performances, coffee and food stalls, kids' activities, a night market and hāngī cooked the authentic way.
Event facilitator Janeen Hunter said the kūmara bake-off competition has threecategories, sweet, savoury and innovative and kids have not been forgotten as they will be able to enter a kūmara critters competition themselves.
She encourages locals to bring their kūmara baking along to the event and be judged by the celebrity chef as there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs.
"We just encourage everyone to come down, it's a free event, there will be food, entertainment, great bands and a great atmosphere. The Māori Wardens will be there to do a free sausage sizzle for the kids also."
Hunter said she hopes the event grows each year and inspires locals to have a go and get into the arts or just come on down and enjoy the events.
"We're trying to bring in more events to the region and make it a bit more exciting, some people say there isn't much to do in Dargaville, but it's not true and this events, as well as others is proof of that."
The event is not new to the area, however, its branding and event co-ordination has been taken over by the Dargaville Community Development board who hope to breathe new life into the event.
"It's an event that use to be run by Circus Kumarani up at their premises, but it's been expanded upon and brought down into the central hub in Dargaville."