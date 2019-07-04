With club rugby finals just around the corner, you can almost smell the liniment as our Baywide competition hots up like a hangi stone ripe and ready for a kai to cook.

Like all gladiatorial sports, we as sideline coaches, thirst for "big hits" much as the Romans did around the lion's den, and like Caesar, with a thumbs up or thumbs down, we believe we have the magic combination to get our teams across the line at all costs, even serious injuries.

Back in the day it was all about hardening up and many an ex-rugby player is seen

