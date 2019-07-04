Whanganui Girls' College principal Tania King is taking flight for a new job opportunity with New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA).

King has been appointed chief operating officer at NZICPA, based at Whanganui Airport, as the flight school takes on new initiatives and plans further development.

After five years in the top job at Whanganui Girls' College, King finishes on August 23 and starts her new role at NZICPA in September.

"It's an exciting change," King said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It's still in education but in tertiary instead of secondary. It wouldn't feel right moving to another secondary school in Whanganui.

"I

Related articles: