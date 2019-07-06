Gregory James studied fine art at university in South Africa and in New Zealand at Hungry Creek Art School, Puhoi. He is a sculptor and stone carving tutor. Here he pays homage to Whangārei's Town Basin Sculpture Trail and its founder Scott Pothan, a member of a family which has been influential in the city's art culture.


There is a strong cohesion and unity to this collection which is remarkable because it has been built over two decades and every work is by a different artist. This is what intrigues me most.

The Whāngārei Sculpture Trail is laid out

