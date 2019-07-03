BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Waipū celebrated International Tartan Day in style last Monday.

Waipū Primary School students and members of the public dressed up in tartan and paraded through the main street from South Rd to the Caledonian Park.

International Tartan Day is the anniversary of the repeal of the 1747 Act of Proscription. In an effort to crush the Scottish clan system after the Jacobite rising of 1745, the British Parliament banned the wearing of tartan in Scotland, along with playing pipes and carrying weapons.

The act was repealed on July 1, 1782, and since then the anniversary has been celebrated as Tartan

Winter in Waipū this week

