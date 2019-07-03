Whangārei gamers of all ages now have a home away from home with the official opening of Esports Gaming Whangārei on the weekend.

The new gaming hub, which is Northland's first dedicated gaming lounge, invited people to take their 20 high-end computers for a test run for a 36-hour period from Saturday at 10am to Sunday at 10pm.

About 200 people turned up over the two-day opening and were able to try a range of games and technology like virtual reality. It also featured an appearance from Rotorua-based organisation, Digital Natives Academy, which offers programmes focused on Esports, coding, game