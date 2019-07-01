Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV's dream of winning the first Quadrangular Tournament for their school since 1991 remains alive and well after an excellent 32-5 win over hosts Wellington College this afternoon.

The school, which selects their best rugby players from an available roll of 240, have traditionally been the underdogs in the four-way tournament with Wellington, Nelson College and Christ's College from Canterbury – Wellington having 1700 boys from which to choose their team.

But on opening day of the 93rd edition of the tournament, Collegiate got to show what the Central North Island competition schools have already learned, as

