Team Ritesh Football Whanganui continue to search for the formula that will let them topple the undefeated Hokowhitu FC, who earned their 2-0 victory the hard way at Wembley Park on Sunday afternoon.

In the battle between first and second on the table at the end of the second round of Women's Federation League games, Hokowhitu (8-2-0) are the only team to beat Whanganui (4-4-2) this season, having also won 3-1 at home in May.

Player-for-player, Whanganui put on a better performance than their scrappy 2-1 victory in their last Wembley Park game with Taradale FC, but the scoreline reflected