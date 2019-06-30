Manawanui White pulled off a near-perfect fourth quarter on Friday night to defeat Naumai 61-41.

Finishing the third quarter of their Whangārei premier netball fixture at ASB Stadium up only 40-34, Manawanui went on a rampage in the final stages, using their skill and speed that has been their trademark in the 2019 season.

Despite the 20-goal winning margin, the game was tight in the first two quarters with both teams having equal share of the ball. Manawanui's speed, while it helped them at the end, hindered their progress at the start with mistakes aplenty due to them rushing the