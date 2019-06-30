The other evening we went to see the Tauranga Boys' and Girls' production of Oliver.

It was excellent – wonderful dancing and singing and a superb band.

We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and would like to thank all those involved for a brilliant evening.

Mike and Ouida Rice
Bethlehem

Black Caps need changes

The Black Caps should immediately dispense with both non performing openers - Munro drop him completely and then have Guptill demoted, batting at 5. Replace them with Nichols and Latham as openers and have Blundell installed as wicketkeeper batting at 6.

With bowlers just turf out Henry and

