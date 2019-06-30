The other evening we went to see the Tauranga Boys' and Girls' production of Oliver.

It was excellent – wonderful dancing and singing and a superb band.

We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and would like to thank all those involved for a brilliant evening.

Mike and Ouida Rice

Bethlehem



Black Caps need changes

The Black Caps should immediately dispense with both non performing openers - Munro drop him completely and then have Guptill demoted, batting at 5. Replace them with Nichols and Latham as openers and have Blundell installed as wicketkeeper batting at 6.

With bowlers just turf out Henry and Santner replacing them with Southee and Sodhi, who can both bat a bit too.

Replacements can't do worse than current incumbents and absolutely nothing lose.

Take heed, remember the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting different results - well unless they fluke it just won't happen against England and the Ockers.

It ain't rocket science - just common sense.

Rob Paterson

Mount Maunganui



Localisation needed now

The political and corporate catchphrase of the 1990s was globalisation, forget localisation.

During 30 years of "globalisation", many of New Zealand's state assets were sold and "privatised" to prop up government coffers, enrich overseas corporations and private equity raiders. They had never it so good.

Globalisation forced many NZ industries to close as cheaper (mostly inferior) goods flooded the market.

NZ businesses that had thrived and employed many for decades, lamentably could not survive because they paid living wages.

More recently, Dunedin rail workshops were denied the opportunity to build rolling stock against imported rail engines which seemed cheaper (initially) but proved very nasty thus costing hugely more in the end.

Very puzzling is the logic of removing Wellington's electrified buses and replacing these with "low emission" diesels.

Headlines shortly thereafter reported carcinogenic diesel soot particles caused by diesel buses in Auckland's CBD.

As one columnist put it, even our transport agencies have obviously shown a spectacular inability to get it right.

Undeniably localisation should be the priority as it conveys benefits to the average citizen more than globalisation and corporatisation.

Jos Nagels

Tauranga

