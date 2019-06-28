It could well be the most unlucky break, literally, of Versatile Wanganui City FC's remaining Lotto Federation League and Cup campaigns, with the news their player-coach Anthony Bell is out with a broken left leg.

Bell had a horrific collision with the Massey University FC keeper in the 20th minute of City's league match at Wembley Park last Saturday, and went under the surgeon's knife on Monday.

"It's six weeks, might just be the season gone, I'd say for me," Bell said today.

"I pretty well knew, as soon as it happened, I'd never felt that kind of pain in

