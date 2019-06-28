It could well be the most unlucky break, literally, of Versatile Wanganui City FC's remaining Lotto Federation League and Cup campaigns, with the news their player-coach Anthony Bell is out with a broken left leg.

Bell had a horrific collision with the Massey University FC keeper in the 20th minute of City's league match at Wembley Park last Saturday, and went under the surgeon's knife on Monday.

"It's six weeks, might just be the season gone, I'd say for me," Bell said today.

"I pretty well knew, as soon as it happened, I'd never felt that kind of pain in my leg before."

Advertisement

Groggy from the medication and feeling low after doctor's orders to stay home and rest – meaning no work or play for a man who loves to stay active – Bell left the training sessions to fellow co-coach Latham Barry this week, while starting the plan on whether he has any chance of being back on the field in 2019.

A further consultation is coming up with the specialist to see if physiotherapy and hydro pool work could get him on the bench by the last couple of league matches of the season, along with the annual Charity Cup fixture with GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic.

"Gutted, but once I get through that third week and my pain settles down, I'll be back in the bus with the boys," Bell said.

His giant absence will have to serve as motivation for City to win for him, as they head to Skoglund Park to take on bottom-table Palmerston North Boys High (1-1-7) tomorrow.

Still sixth in the standings, City (3-3-3) haven't lost in over a month and a half of both Federation League and Cup play, but are frustrated they left four points on the table after home draws to lower table teams New Plymouth Rangers and Massey in the last fortnight.

Prior to being hurt, Bell took the time to have a chat with Athletic's Matt Calvert to gleam information about PNBHS after they won 4-2 against them a fortnight ago in Palmerston North – with the schoolboys closing the gap to one goal by halftime after Athletic led 3-0 early.

"Like any game, got to go out with the intent to play how we play," said Bell.

"[PNBHS] always produce at least a couple of quality players."

City have gone with the obvious choice to move Zane Robinson back off the bench and into the forwards for Bell, and other than their hobbled player-coach, they should be at full strength for the clash.

"We'll start like that and see what PNBHS bring," said Bell.

City's last defeat was the 5-0 away loss to second-place Palmerston North Marist (7-0-2), who are now coming off a 7-1 smashing of PNBHS as they head to Wembley Park tomorrow to face a Wanganui Athletic team who has seen them coming for quite a while.

Respected striker Nicholas Carrick picked up his second hat trick of the season last weekend to rise well into Golden Boot contention, and just like Ranger's striker Kieran Sturrock last weekend, Athletic coach Jason King knows exactly who they have to nullify, at any cost.

"Carrick's always been really, really, even when he was with Hokowhitu last year, a threat," said King.

"We just got to stop him getting the ball. Cut off the supply.

"We know we have our work cut out for us. We're not naive."

Just how important Carrick was to Hokowhitu can be seen in their results without him in 2019 – languishing on bottom with PNBHS on a 1-1-7 record at a time when Central Football is considering relegating two teams, with one promoted from the Horizons Premiership, to even out the fixtures for 2020.

Athletic (3-2-4) remain comfortably above that rat-race with the third-best defensive record in the League (16 goals conceded), but are tied for second-worst on offence (14 scored), as they have been missing quality finishers up front, not helped with Ryan Holden still out with a foot injury that needs specialist care.

Peter Czerwonka likewise remains sidelined with a rib injury, although Steve Burney is available this week to join his brother Scott.

King will introduce to fresh faces on the bench in Athletic Reserves players Flynn Johnston and Ryan Donaldson, who at least are on a high as the Reserves have found some form in the Premiership by toppling undefeated Levin AFC last weekend.

"Not an ideal game to blood them, but sometimes you got to throw them in the deep end.

"One Ryan out and one in. We call him Ryan 2.0."

Carrick is not the only sword Athletic must parry, as last weekend two of Marist's goal scorers were former Whanganui-based players Josh Smith and James Oxtoby – Marist having long held to the philosophy that if you can't develop talent, then acquire it.

King intends for his team to make it a warm homecoming.

"Another couple of Whanganui boys back at Wembley."

Josh Smith returns home to face his old club Wanganui Athletic in Palmerston North Marist colours tomorrow.

If Athletic can back their defence and set sights on finding the net themselves, at least twice, they have a chance of dragging Marist into a dogfight where anything can happen.

All League games start at 2.45pm.

In the Premiership, GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic have risen from six consecutive defeats to win two straight, including over Levin, but it will be a tough task travelling south to face table leaders Massey (6-1-1) at the university grounds at 12.30pm.

And Sunday could be season defining for Team Ritesh Football Whanganui (4-4-1) as they host the only team to beat them this year – the undefeated Hokowhitu FC (7-2-0) – in the big game for the Women's Federation League, kickoff 1pm.