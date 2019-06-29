Bay of Plenty Regional Council has accepted a recommendation to declare a climate emergency but some Tauranga leaders remain unconvinced, labelling the move as "virtue signalling".

But regional councillor Paula Thompson has hit back, saying the council was putting its money where its mouth is.

Tauranga City councillor John Robson said the regional council's decision to declare a climate emergency was nothing more than talk and "words are cheap".

"I'll believe they're serious when they remove the diesel buses, when they made buses free to incentivise people to give up their cars ... actions speak a lot louder than words."

