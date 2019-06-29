As Northland's only fulltime female rugby referee, Nevandra Straker, 18, isn't feeling the pressure.

In fact, Straker is inspiring the next generation of female referees with a number of young protégées making themselves known at her under-11 and under-13 games.

"I have lots of girls come up to me after the games and have a chat to me because they only ever see male referees," she said.

"I had one girl last weekend from a Rodney team come up to me and say I inspired her to next year, when she can't play with boys anymore, try to get into

