When asked why she likes rugby, 10-year-old Alexis King responds, "because you can get muddy and you can smash boys".

It's not a common answer you might get from a young girl, but King is anything other than common. In fact, on the rugby field, King is arguably the biggest threat as the lone girl in her Marist under-10 team in Whangārei's under-10 rugby competition.

King first learned rugby at age five with her family before she followed her brother, Zion, to his rugby trainings. From there, she started playing and hasn't looked back.

"I get nervous sometimes when there's

