When it comes to scenarios on the Tasman Tanning Division 1 points table, Waverley Harvesting Border coach Ross Williams has about as much interest in doing the math as a juvenile delinquent sitting in the back of the class on his cellphone.

One week removed from his team's performance of the season in stopping McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu's undefeated streak, and now holding clear favouritism for possibly the last time this campaign at home to Harvey Round Motors Ratana, Williams is "not even interested" who is sitting where on the congested table.

With five teams still trying to squeeze into four semifinal spots and only 3.5 points separating them, Williams' primary concern is trying to weld a squad still at sixes and sevens back into a cohesive force who can win every week.

Border, who played one less game than the other Premier teams due to Ratana's default in the first round, have had only three players start every match due to injuries, suspension and unavailablity, putting the strain on their winless Senior team in Division 3 to provide some extra manpower.

With both first and second place, and then third and fourth, playing each other on Saturday, Williams will "refuse to worry" about those outcomes, as with two away matches to finish the round-robin, Border only have this Ratana game to settle into their patterns.

"I'm not thinking about finals. I won't even look [at the table] until the final week," Williams said.

"Someone had to tell me we slipped from fourth to fifth.

"Do you need to look at the table? If you want to make the semis, you win.

"I can't control it, Marist got two [bonus] points, but they might not of, I can't worry about it.

"We're just wanting some consistency. Saturday was the first time we've had four fresh forwards on the bench."

Border will still be without backline general Craig Clare, now winging his way home from the Czech Republic after thankfully getting through his entire match for the NZ Ambassadors XV overnight today, NZ time.

Fullback Nick Harding returned from injury to slot four kicks in the Ruapehu win, but Border are now looking for a third-string goal kicker without him tomorrow for a reason that Williams can't decide whether to laugh or cry over.

"You can print this – he did his hammy on the dance floor on Saturday. Walked off the field after 80 minutes, and then did it on [the club's] ladies night.

"It gives our backs opportunity to play in different positions."

Without Clare and Harding, once again taking the full weight on the team's direction on his shoulders will be halfback and captain Lindsay Horrocks, who played his 100th match for his club last week.

"He's improving every week, timing his run to play well in the back end of the round robin," said Williams.

Prop Kamipeli Latu has made a return trip to England and will not be back until the final round robin game with Byford's Readimix Taihape on July 13.

Loose forwards Angus Middleton and Chris Breur were going to be assessed for niggles at training last night, although Kieran Hussey continues to do a lot of the mobile pack work despite his move into hooker this season.

"It's a project. There's no doubt he can play, it's just getting his throwing right," said Williams, who has asked Hussey to fill the giant shoes left by the retired Cole Baldwin.

Hussey will remain the likely long term option for the role, although the lineout work is not easy, as Border discovered last week against Campbell Hart and his intimidating Ruapehu forwards.

"He's improving, and that's all you can ask for a guy, first year, playing in a prime position," said Williams.

"They've got to be motivated. If Ratana are just wanting to knock off someone else to make their season..."

"I've certainly lost to Ratana before [in 2014], and I'm sure some of the other boys have as well."

The top of the table clash is at Ohakune as a wounded Ruapehu will redouble their efforts against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, who have struggled early but come back to win two thrillers in their recent games.

A similar trend played out the last time these teams met at the Country Club on May 25, when Ruapehu blew out to an early 21-0 lead before hanging on to win 31-28 by fulltime.

Having wrapped up the obligatory five points last weekend against Ratana, Taihape have their last away match of the round robin against Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, who will play all three remaining games at Spriggens Park.

* * * *

Four current and expat Whanganui players have been on quite the adventure in the past week as the NZ Ambassadors XV defeated the Czech Republic national team 43-0 in Prague overnight.

Travelling over to Europe for the game was Border's utility back Craig Clare and Ngamatapouri's loose forward Bryn Hudson.

Coming from their current home in England at Scarborough RUFC were cousins Sam Dawson at prop and Cade Robinson in the loose forwards.

The Ambassadors XV is a team of Kiwis who predominantly play rugby in the United Kingdom and Europe, and have one annual game against various international rugby teams.

Former All Black Marty Berry and US Eagles squad member Aaron Satchwell were the coaches.

As well as the game, the squad spent time in Prague running coaching clinics for local children.