When it comes to scenarios on the Tasman Tanning Division 1 points table, Waverley Harvesting Border coach Ross Williams has about as much interest in doing the math as a juvenile delinquent sitting in the back of the class on his cellphone.

One week removed from his team's performance of the season in stopping McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu's undefeated streak, and now holding clear favouritism for possibly the last time this campaign at home to Harvey Round Motors Ratana, Williams is "not even interested" who is sitting where on the congested table.

With five teams still trying to squeeze into four

