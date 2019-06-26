With Northland forming its first Farah Palmer Cup women's rugby team this year, some of the region's youngest female rugby players have made their claim as stars of the future in Northland's under-15 girls' rugby final on Monday.

Some of Northland's best young rugby talent was on show on Monday night as City and Te Rarawa played in the under-15 girls' rugby competition final at Pohe Island.

After going through the five rounds of competition unbeaten, City took the win, 62-20, surviving an early period of dominance from the northern visitors.

Over 100 people, who weren't discouraged by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.