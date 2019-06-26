An eleventh-hour attempt to reignite the museum debate will be made in a Tauranga City Council meeting today.

Councillor Larry Baldock has called for a vote on whether to hold a second museum referendum alongside the October election.

The move has one museum supporter concerned and a councillor questioning whether this was Baldock's "swan song".

Baldock sought to ask voters if they would support the council considering putting the museum into the 2021 Long-Term Plan, with ratepayers' contribution limited to 30 per cent of the capital cost, around $20 million.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He commissioned pollster David Farrar to ask 700 Tauranga voters

Related articles:

New museum poll