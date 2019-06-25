When Ōtūmoetai College student Lisa Evans was named as one of 32 players shortlisted for the New Zealand Under-16 Football team she did not expect to make the travelling 18-member squad.

"I made the camp which was 32 players and I was stoked to make that. They said they would take 18 players to China, and I did not expect to be one of them," 15-year-old Lisa said.

But she was. Lisa has been named in the New Zealand Under-16 team that will compete in a women's tournament between July 14-22 in Weifang City in China and she is pumped

Related articles: