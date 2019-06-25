When Ōtūmoetai College student Lisa Evans was named as one of 32 players shortlisted for the New Zealand Under-16 Football team she did not expect to make the travelling 18-member squad.

"I made the camp which was 32 players and I was stoked to make that. They said they would take 18 players to China, and I did not expect to be one of them," 15-year-old Lisa said.

But she was. Lisa has been named in the New Zealand Under-16 team that will compete in a women's tournament between July 14-22 in Weifang City in China and she is pumped about representing her country.

Lisa's love for football started as an eight-year-old and it has taken her to an elite level. It also has her playing for her school on Saturdays and Hamilton Wanderers on Sundays, the latter requires her to travel to Hamilton for two trainings each week.

"I enjoy it and I love the team atmosphere and I like that I can be really creative with the ball. I just had a go when I was younger and I was brought up playing in the boys' teams."

New Zealand will play three matches against yet-to-be-confirmed Asian opposition in China and Lisa says she wants to improve her game.

"On the field I want to play my best so I can be proud. I want to show the New Zealand coach that I am a good player and continue to get in these teams. I reckon you can improve everything and shooting is a big one for me. I have always played midfield, so being a winger is a new position so I want to learn to understand the position."

Tauranga footballers picked for international tours

Meanwhile, other Tauranga students have also been selected for national squads including three Tauranga Boys' College students picked for New Zealand Secondary School teams for Australian tours next month.

Stanley Rust and Harry Donald were picked for the under-19 team, which is managed by Tauranga's Scott Furness. Jordan Toy will play in the under-16 team.

Both teams will play games against the Australia Secondary Schools and State Secondary Schools teams.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Football (NZSSF) spokesman Michael Taylor says the tours are an important part of player development.

"New Zealand has rep teams to give the players a flavour of what it is like to play for an international team and the international environment. We offer a supplementary programme to what New Zealand Football does.

"One thing the boys don't realise is that there is quite a bit of down time. This is where they can make sure they eat correctly and prepare for games correctly - that can be a bit of a shock. There is quite a bit to learn in how to prepare for these international games."

Taylor says NZSSF is trying to make tours like these more regular and hope to have both age groups go away every year.

Tauranga's football reps:

New Zealand Football under-16 team:

Lisa Evans, Ōtūmoetai College.

New Zealand Secondary Schools under-19 team:

Stanley Rust, Tauranga Boys' College

Harry Donald, Tauranga Boys' College

Scott Furness (manager), Tauranga Boys' College

New Zealand Secondary Schools under-16 team:

Jordan Toy, Tauranga Boys' College