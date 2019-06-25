A Tauranga mother battling advanced breast cancer said she wants all members of Parliament to support the euthanasia bill - as long as it is restricted to the terminally ill.

Tracy Barr-Smith, 48, said she was not going anywhere without a fight, and she and other patients desperately needed funding for life-prolonging drugs.

In March she and others presented to the government's Select Health Committee about why life-prolonging drugs such as Ibrance and Kadcyla should be funded or subsidised.

"We are fighting to live and need these drugs made available to us... but when the time comes and all other options are exhausted, and it gets to the point that the pain becomes unbearable, I want to have the choice whether to end my life," Barr-Smith told the Bay of Plenty Times .

Advertisement

"It's a tricky one as family members will have an opinion and there has been quite a lot of scaremongering over the bill, including some saying people will feel pressured into it.

"But for myself, I want to have the human right to choose, and go on my terms."

Barr-Smith said it was important people had this conversation with their loved ones.

In Parliament today, MPs vote on the second reading of Act leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice bill that would legalise euthanasia.

Seymour drafted the End of Life Choice Bill after euthanasia campaigner Lecretia Seales' death in 2015 from an incurable brain tumour.

As currently drafted, the bill would allow New Zealanders to request assisted dying if they have a terminal illness or suffer from a grievous and "irremediable medical condition".

If it passes its second reading, Seymour has promised to amend the bill at the committee stages to limit euthanasia "only to people with a terminal illness likely to end the person's life within six months".

Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow said: "From Waipuna's perspective we are not supportive of changing the legislation as doing will have far-reaching implications more than a lot of people realise.

"This bill will impact on the rights of our most vulnerable population, who deserve the best care and support... More funding under the Government's Wellbeing Budget needs to be put into looking after these vulnerable members of our community."

How local politicians will vote on the bill:

Bay of Plenty Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / File

"I will be voting yes to the bill because I believe in people's right to die with dignity and I'm looking forward to the bill passing to the next whole of house committee stage."

- Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark

Labour list MP for Tauranga Jan Tinetti. Photo / File

"I'll be voting for the bill to pass to the committee stages but I want to see the law limited to terminally ill patients only. I support people having the choice to decide."

-Labour list MP Jan Tinetti

Tauranga NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell. Photo / File

"NZ First wants a binding referendum included in the bill to enable every New Zealander to have their say on this important decision... My personal view I will keep to myself."

- NZ First list MP Clayton Mitchell

National Bay of Plenty electorate MP Todd Muller. Photo / File

"I oppose any legislation which would legalise euthanasia. I believe in the sanctity of life. I have spoken to and listened to people in the palliative care sector and overwhelmingly they tell me the current framework is working fine."

- Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo / File

"I will be voting against the bill. Firstly, I believe in the sanctity of life, and I am worried that the law may only begin with a small, narrow group, but experience overseas shows us once you start the numbers grow and grow."

- Tauranga MP/National leader Simon Bridges

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey. Photo / File

"On the whole, I'm supportive of the bill because it gives people the right to choose, but I will be reserve my decision until I have read the summary amendment papers."

- Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey