A Tauranga mother battling advanced breast cancer said she wants all members of Parliament to support the euthanasia bill - as long as it is restricted to the terminally ill.

Tracy Barr-Smith, 48, said she was not going anywhere without a fight, and she and other patients desperately needed funding for life-prolonging drugs.

In March she and others presented to the government's Select Health Committee about why life-prolonging drugs such as Ibrance and Kadcyla should be funded or subsidised.

"We are fighting to live and need these drugs made available to us... but when the time comes and all other

