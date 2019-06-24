The Whanganui men's unbeaten run on top of Hockey Manawatu's Premier Reserve Men's grade is all but guaranteed to extend out to the full ten matches after their big 6-0 win over the second-placed Massey Reserves at McDonald's Stadium on Saturday.

Whanganui's imposing record moved to 9-0 with 41 goals scored to only eight conceded, although in the race to finish in the Top 2 and qualify for the middle division in the final round, alongside the two relegated Premier teams, Massey Reserves were thrown a lifeline.

Marton HC lost 5-4 to College B down at the Twin Turfs, keeping

