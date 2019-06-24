OUR TREASURES

How often on a weekend is it the norm to call at the local "Hot Bread'" shop or bakery to pick up a treat on the way home. You can't beat the smell of freshly baked bread as you enter the shop or the wafting aroma of pastries still cooking in the oven.

A century ago entering a bakery would've had similar effects on a customer's senses and during Christmas of 1925 shoppers frequenting one bakery in Whangārei received a special treat of another kind.

Situated at the eastern end of Vine St, was a well-known baker who had been

