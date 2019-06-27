Keith and Gail Malyon glance at a photograph of their younger selves.

Gail is dressed in a frilled, cream-coloured wedding dress and Keith is in his best suit - their smiles beaming from the frame inside their unit in the Mount RSA village.

"That was a long time ago," Keith said.

Sixty years ago in fact - the day they said "I do".

Keith was 20 and Gail was just 16.

Their family bet the marriage would last just six weeks. But today, the pair celebrates 60 years as husband and wife.

It was 1959 and Keith was back home

