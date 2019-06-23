Twenty minutes into the first half at Wembley Park on Saturday, Versatile Wanganui City FC were rolling.

Player-coach Anthony Bell was tearing the Massey University FC defence to shreds with his footwork and pace in their Lotto Central Federation League 2019 clash.

Twice, City worked the ball upfield well, finding the danger man Bell, who left defenders standing like statues, forcing them to lunge with desperate challenges that felled Bell in the penalty box.

Kyle Graham-Luke stepped up to the spot for both resulting opportunities, firing his first shot into the back of the net on the right and rolling

