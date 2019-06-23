Twenty minutes into the first half at Wembley Park on Saturday, Versatile Wanganui City FC were rolling.

Player-coach Anthony Bell was tearing the Massey University FC defence to shreds with his footwork and pace in their Lotto Central Federation League 2019 clash.

Twice, City worked the ball upfield well, finding the danger man Bell, who left defenders standing like statues, forcing them to lunge with desperate challenges that felled Bell in the penalty box.

Kyle Graham-Luke stepped up to the spot for both resulting opportunities, firing his first shot into the back of the net on the right and rolling the next one in from a little to the left.

It was 2-1 and a good recovery after a major mix-up in the first minute of the game had given Massey an interception in great field position, leading to a goal by Blair Lankshear.

All of the momentum was now with the home team. Until the danger man went down.

City once again worked the ball up the pitch to Bell, but this time his touch went too far and while racing to catch up with the ball, he collided at full steam with Massey keeper Thomas Johnston.

Bell's pain was audible from the sidelines as City staff ran over to check on his condition and he had to be helped from the field with what looked to be a left knee injury and a bleeding nose.

Player and co-coach Latham Barry said the departure of Bell evened the game up.

"He went into a 50-50 pretty hard with the keeper and came off second best. Hopefully it's not too major, but it didn't look good.

"He was causing havoc, he won two penalties and we were getting them pretty good on the break. I'd say it did have an effect on the game."

The game lost some of its sting with Bell off the field and although both teams continued to play hard, chances became fewer and farther between.

Joseph Freeman sent a shot high over the bar for Massey, before Graham-Luke sent one skidding left of goal and Freeman kicked another straight at City keeper Merrick Slade, just before the half ended.

"This ground's made of kryptonite for us. We cannot win on it," a Massey player said, running out for the second half.

The second half began much the same as the first ended, with both teams trying hard, creating opportunities, but not really testing either keeper.

City created the first chance with a breakaway on the stadium side of the pitch seeing the ball land at the feet of Zane Robinson, who did an admirable job in Bell's absence.

Robinson crossed in looking to find Joblin-Hall, but the ball never made it and was cleared away by the Massey defence, who looked much more composed post Bell's barrage.

The teams traded momentum, as Rhys Galyer missed a shot for Massey, Daniel Aplin did likewise for City and both Joblin-Hall and Graham-Luke failed to convert on further chances at scoring.

Massey's Caleb Young tussles with City's Daniel Aplin.

And they needed to score one, because as the half winded down, Massey picked up momentum and began peppering the City defence.

Galyer blew a huge chance at levelling the scores when he shot past the advancing Merrick and into the side netting, but moments later it did not matter.

After enduring shot-after-shot, the City defence made a mistake, taking Lankshear down in the box, resulting in the referee pointing to the spot.

Lankshear kicked low and left as Merrick dived right. The ball rolled into the goal and the scores were even at 2-2.

"It was just unfortunate to give away that penalty with about 20 minutes to go. Up until then we were controlling the game not too badly," Barry said.

"They tried to play quick break stuff and I thought we handled that well for most of the game. They never really got in behind with too many one-on-ones."

There were a few more chances for both teams as the clock wound down, but as they had both done throughout, they blew them.

City's Max Davidson tries to thread his way through the Massey defenders.

Massey were awarded a late free kick for a late challenge on Freeman, so Michael Hilson stepped up and played it into Matthew Kilpatrick, who headed it wide as the final whistle blew.

Latham said a draw was a disappointing result.

"On chances created it might have been a fair result, but we're disappointed.

"Aside from that first minute when we went behind, I felt like we dominated most of the proceedings.

"We're disappointed with a point for the second week in a row. We really would have liked to take three points today."

In the Horizons Premiership, there was a seismic upset as the GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic Reserves (2-0-6) handed previously unbeaten Levin AFC (5-2-1) their first loss with a 3-2 boilover in the 12.30pm game at Wembley Park.