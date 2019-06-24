Adam Hughes (Letters, June 20) seems to be another of those who cannot distinguish between corrective discipline and abuse or violence.

At the risk of sounding condescending I think it should be pointed out that children need firm, clear control to learn right from wrong.

One supposes that adults have learned that difference, although judging by the behaviour of some these days one wonders if they ever did learn.

Some years ago I had a conversation with a teenager who was the eldest of three boys raised in a family who shunned corporal punishment.

He was adamant

Range of disciplinary measures too narrow

