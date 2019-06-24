On June 21, 1864, about 530 well-armed British troops; dragging with them a 6-pounder Armstrong gun, left Camp Te Papa and set out for Te Ranga – a piece of flat ground that today is bisected by SH36 or Pyes Pa Rd, roughly 6km from Pukehinahina-Gate Pa.

The soldiers arrived about mid-morning and immediately engaged with Māori in their trenches that were still under construction while they called up reserves and more cannons.

It seems the Māori force had been discovered at work earlier and the arrival of the fighting column meant that their defences could not be completed. What

