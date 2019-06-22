Sam Tanner is taking the right steps as he notches up another career highlight.

The 18-year-old Tauranga middle distance runner broke the New Zealand under-20 1500m record when he raced at the Brooks PR Invitational event in Seattle, in the United States on June 15. Not only did Tanner set a new benchmark, it was also his first time competing on the Husky Outdoor Track – which is where he will run for the University of Washington later this year.

Tanner ran 3m 38.74s, beating the under-20 record set by Theo Quax, son of New Zealand running legend Dick Quax,

Related articles: