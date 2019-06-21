Northland is on track for driest first half of the year on record as the effects of insufficient rainfall during summer and autumn begins to bite.

And there's more bad news, particularly for Northland farmers, as the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) is predicting the rainfall, soil moisture and river flows in Northland will be below normal from now until the end of August.

It prompted a warning from an industry leader that the already-dire situation could get worse if it didn't rain before calving began around July 7.

Statistics from MetService show Kaitaia recording just 214mm

