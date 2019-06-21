Horizons regional councillor Nicola Patrick airs a few concerns about the roll-out of an ambitious initiative.

I love trees. I've been called a tree-hugger, more than once, in my life. I quite like the oxygen they produce, the shade they offer, and now the carbon they capture in this climate crisis we face today.

So my concerns about the One Billion Trees programme don't come from a lack of love for trees.

"The right tree in the right place" is a Horizons sustainable land use initiative (SLUI) slogan and a solid approach. The SLUI programme is showing positive results in

