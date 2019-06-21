How is it that 21 intermediate-aged boys can be more reasonable and empathetic than a group of Hawke's Bay intermediate school principals?

How is it that grown, fully-developed 'educators' can't see the wood for the trees in what seems the most basic of issues, but a team of young male rugby players have the foresight and understanding to do what is right?

For those who haven't caught on, these questions are at the centre of the Briar Hales saga which has ignited the nation this past week.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that 11-year-old Hales, a Year 7 Havelock North

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.