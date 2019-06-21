

How is it that 21 intermediate-aged boys can be more reasonable and empathetic than a group of Hawke's Bay intermediate school principals?

How is it that grown, fully-developed 'educators' can't see the wood for the trees in what seems the most basic of issues, but a team of young male rugby players have the foresight and understanding to do what is right?

For those who haven't caught on, these questions are at the centre of the Briar Hales saga which has ignited the nation this past week.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that 11-year-old Hales, a Year 7 Havelock North Intermediate student, was told she could not play as the school's first XV's only girl in an upcoming tournament because a group of Hawke's Bay intermediate principals found it violated competition rules.

Along with her 21 male teammates, Hales was going to take the field in the annual Super Six tournament between six local intermediate schools, Hastings Intermediate, Taradale Intermediate, Heretaunga Intermediate, Tamatea Intermediate, Napier Intermediate and Havelock North Intermediate.

The decision was made by this group of principals to dock Havelock of any competition points earned if Hales played, because there was a girls team in the seven-a-side rugby competition she could play for instead.

Since this call was made, a huge response has ensued with a number of sporting and political figures throwing their support behind Hales' cause.

Under the question of a team boycott, the team and school have taken the ultimate high ground, saying the team will play in the competition with young Hales and would not care about the lost points.

For me, this is such a refreshing call made by the team and the school's administration. Havelock North Intermediate principal Julia Beaumont deserves a tremendous amount of respect for her unwavering support of Hales, so do the team who have stood by their teammate from the start.

As far as the principals' call is concerned, it is clearly the wrong decision. Even though they have been open to a change in tournament rules next year, the group's unwillingness to bend the rules just this once is a complete overreaction, in my book.

As we can see from a number of media reports, Hales is no stranger to the game and simply loves the sport. She is the perfect example of someone who should be encouraged and supported in her passion for rugby.

The fact that current and former Black Ferns, along with ministers from multiple political parties have gone into bat for Hales shows that this case is a lot more important and relevant to New Zealand's sporting climate and its female inclusion.

But what Havelock North Intermediate have done is put a line in the sand and set the standard for any other schools or unions who have trouble looking past the rules and at what will be the right decision for women's sport in particular.

Young Northland girls like Alexis Judkins and Kaylea Merritt are prime examples of the passion that exists in the region's junior rugby programme. If a rule can be bent to allow the likes of these two girls to play the sport they love, then by all means bend it.

With Northland's premier and age-group women's rugby competitions looking for a boost in their first year back in a long time, schools, clubs and the union should be looking as hard as they can for ways to promote women's involvement in the national game.