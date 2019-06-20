KAIPARA CONNECTION

The Kaipara District Council is urging residents to register their menacing dogs.

"Owners of menacing type dogs are obligated to have their pets neutered or spayed as part of the national strategy to reduce the risk and harm of dog attacks," said Kaipara District Council spokesman Ben Hope.

Under New Zealand laws four breeds and one type of dog are automatically classified as menacing. These are the breeds Brazilian fila, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and perro de presa canario and the American pitbull terrier type of dog.

An example of a menacing type dog is a Japanese tosa. Photo / File
