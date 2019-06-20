The exterior of the Tauranga Court House is a disgrace to our city.

The courthouse has very dirty walls with a mixture of mould and very dirty paint.

It has not been cleaned or repainted since new, even after the roof repairs.

The grounds are just bare dirt and weeds.

I cannot believe our judges and lawyers put up with this disgrace of a building.

Surely our Ministry of Justice could give Tauranga a courthouse we can be proud of with very little cost, just some water blasting, paint and landscaping.



Time it was sorted.

David Fisher

Tauranga



Tax and fairness

Is it fair that a person can earn nearly $2.4 million through the rise in value of their Mount Maunganui property over six and a half years and pay no tax on their profits? (News, June 17 )

Think about it this way please. $2.4m is about what the average worker would earn in a 40-year working life, paying income tax on every dollar.

Is this discrepancy fair? $2.4m earned in 6.5 years at no tax for one, and the same amount earned by the wage earner over 40 years for the other, and taxed on every dollar. Clearly not. It is neither right nor fair.

So why did so many of us accept without protest the dropping of a capital gains tax

proposed by the present government?

And some of us accepted this decision with glee. Where is our sense of justice?



Don Campbell

Gate Pa

