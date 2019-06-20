The exterior of the Tauranga Court House is a disgrace to our city.

The courthouse has very dirty walls with a mixture of mould and very dirty paint.

It has not been cleaned or repainted since new, even after the roof repairs.

The grounds are just bare dirt and weeds.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I cannot believe our judges and lawyers put up with this disgrace of a building.

Surely our Ministry of Justice could give Tauranga a courthouse we can be proud of with very little cost, just some water blasting, paint and landscaping.

Time it was sorted.

David Fisher
Tauranga

Tax and fairness

Related articles: