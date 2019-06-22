The Country Side, by Rae Roadley, is a regular column in the Northern Advocate's 48 Hours weekend section.


Think of Aussie's Northern Territory and it's likely you'll also think about crocodiles.

There are two types and they have two main differences. Their snouts are different shapes, which isn't something you'd check in a close encounter, and while the salt water variety, known unsurprisingly as salties, attack humans, freshies don't.

But they might be unimpressed in a bitey way if threatened or frightened. Treat with caution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Back when our adventure to Darwin was a vague plan – we're soon driving to

Related articles: