Bream Bay United Football Club's under-16 team are sitting on top of their table – although they've struggled for players.

"We almost didn't manage to get a team together," said coach Ken Andrews. "They just managed to get 11 players together to make up a team.

"On Saturdays If I can't scrounge up a substitute for the game, we play with 11 and have played with 10 on the field."

Bream Bay United under-16 captain Josh Lansdown leads his players in a post-game handshake with Marist players. Marist were top of the table and yet to lose a game, but went down 8-5 to Bream Bay in a competitive game in cold, rainy conditions at Ruakākā.
Bream Bay United under-16 captain Josh Lansdown leads his players in a post-game handshake with Marist players. Marist were top of the table and yet to lose a game, but went down 8-5 to Bream Bay in a competitive game in cold, rainy conditions at Ruakākā.

Most of the team's players also play in the Bream Bay College 1st XI, and some go on to a second game on Saturday for the Bream Bay men's team.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Have your say in hall's future

Related articles:

Great day of racing

Waipū Women's Golf Tournament

Matariki 2019 Celebration