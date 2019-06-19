Bream Bay United Football Club's under-16 team are sitting on top of their table – although they've struggled for players.

"We almost didn't manage to get a team together," said coach Ken Andrews. "They just managed to get 11 players together to make up a team.

"On Saturdays If I can't scrounge up a substitute for the game, we play with 11 and have played with 10 on the field."

Bream Bay United under-16 captain Josh Lansdown leads his players in a post-game handshake with Marist players. Marist were top of the table and yet to lose a game, but went down 8-5 to Bream Bay in a competitive game in cold, rainy conditions at Ruakākā.

Most of the team's players also play in the Bream Bay College 1st XI, and some go on to a second game on Saturday for the Bream Bay men's team.

Despite these challenges, the team are sitting on first equal points in the division. But they aren't resting on their laurels.

"There are three to four excellent teams that are lining up to be champions at the end of the season," said Andrews. "It's great to see top-quality football, and the competition is strong."

The Bream Bay players highly respect these other top teams, he said. "Bream Bay is not a large club, and our facilities aren't the best."

Bream Bay celebrate their hard-won victory against Marist.

The club has no clubrooms, but Andrews said that during the past few years the club has had a great committee which has worked hard to provide for the players, including training up coaches and referees.

They have recently had new LED night-game quality lights installed on the main field, and on the horizon are new pitches, thanks to the council's planned field extensions.

Have your say in hall's future

Time is running out for the Mangapai community to step up and take over the reins to ensure they keep their community hall running.

The committee members are all retiring and are looking for fresh faces to take their place, to run and maintain the 100-plus year-old hall that has stood at the heart of the Mangapai community for so long.

Mangapai Hall's outgoing committee: chairperson Michael Meyer (left), Carol Cotton, Jan Poulson, Lisa Young, Norman Sievewright, Piet Nieuwland. Photo / Supplied

Mangapai Hall. Photo / Jan Poulson

The hall still plays a central role in the community as a place for functions, markets and celebrations.

Come and have your say about the future options for your hall at this weekend's AGM, 5pm on Sunday. Refreshments for everyone and activities for children. Phone Michael Meyer 432 9190 or Jan Poulsoun 432 2881 for more information.

Great day of racing

It was a great day last Saturday at Ruakākā Races for the first day of winter horse racing.

Local trainers pulled off a few good winners at the track and the Bream Bay Business Function was humming with locals enjoying the networking and racing action.

Organisers thank all the business sponsors who supported the day.

Ruakākā's next race meeting is the Northpine Waipū Cup day on June 29, with the first race 12.28pm and last race 4.32pm.

Come wearing some tartan and go into the draw to win a $260 voucher for a one-night stay for six people at Camp Waipū Cove. There are still a couple of tables available for the Midwinter Christmas function on this day also. Tickets $65 per person. Contact info@ruakakaracing.co.nz.

Waipū Women's Golf Tournament

Waipū Golf Club is holding a Women's 18-hole Open Tournament on June 27, 9am-4pm. Entry fee is $25 and entries close 23 June. Lunch available. Book your tee time by emailing waipu@golf.co.nz or phone 4320259.

Matariki 2019 Celebration

The seven Matariki stars appear in our skies this month, signalling the start of the Māori New Year.

Head to the Waipū Razza for to reflect on the past year and celebrate the new from 6pm-10pm on July 11. Enjoy a guest speaker, kapa haka performance, buffet banquet dinner and dessert.

Tables for six available. Bream Bay College's kapa haka group will perform and guest speaker Arrin Clark will share his knowledge of constellations and navigation by the stars. Tickets are limited, $50 each, available from Wild Tiger Shop and Goodground Real Estate. Phone 021 858 086 or check www.waipu.kiwi for more information.

