Bethany Rolston meets the 25-year-old Waikato volcanologist who has dedicated the last three years of his life to creating a 500km2 geological map of Mt Pirongia. His map - the key to uncovering the mountain's 2.5 million-year volcanic history - shows Pirongia's eruptive history was more explosive than previously recognised.

As a young boy, Oliver McLeod was fascinated with Mt Pirongia.

He remembers gazing up at the mountain while visiting the Waikato from Auckland, awestruck by its size, rugged terrain and mystery.

Two decades later he embarked on a journey to create a geological map of the mountain, which covers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

A passion for Mt Ngauruhoe