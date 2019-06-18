Fill a bag of baby clothes and help fight period poverty in the Bay of Islands this month.

The Good Fund's Fill-a-Bag event at Kerikeri Baptist Church on June 22 will see scores of baby clothes up for grabs for a minimal charge.

For just $10 entry, you can fill a bag with as many baby clothes - sized from newborn through to 3 – as needed.

There will also be $2, $5 and $10 tables for labelled clothes, bedding and accessories.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Proceeds raised will go towards The Good Fund, helping women all over New Zealand access reusable sanitary items.

Related articles:

Baby baroque

Dance showcase

Forestry career

Firewood fundraiser

Jazz club

Weaving exhibition