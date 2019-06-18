Fill a bag of baby clothes and help fight period poverty in the Bay of Islands this month.

The Good Fund's Fill-a-Bag event at Kerikeri Baptist Church on June 22 will see scores of baby clothes up for grabs for a minimal charge.

For just $10 entry, you can fill a bag with as many baby clothes - sized from newborn through to 3 – as needed.

There will also be $2, $5 and $10 tables for labelled clothes, bedding and accessories.

Proceeds raised will go towards The Good Fund, helping women all over New Zealand access reusable sanitary items.

The fund is the brainchild of Emily Holdaway, from Raising Ziggy, and Kimberli Schuitman from MyCup NZ and was set up to help those who can't access the products.

Schuitman said the group's mahi (work) is to reimburse up to 50 per cent of the cost of reusable menstrual products to help those struggling.

"Over the course of a lifetime of periods, a person can spend an average of $3000 on over 9000 disposable menstrual products. If they are not able to afford these products, they must ask for help, over and over, every single month. This can be soul-destroying for those who live on the poverty line."

She said disposable sanitary products are unsustainable on individual and community levels, and they also pollute the environment.

"They can take years to break down in landfill when exposed to the right conditions, however modern day landfills are fundamentally anaerobic meaning little air and no water gets in, so nothing breaks down."

The fill-a-bag event runs from 10am-12pm.

Check out Facebook or visit www.thegoodfund.co.nz for more information.

Baby baroque

Introduce the littlies to the beautiful sounds of baroque music with a fun concert especially for children.

The Baby Baroque Free Kids concert promises to be a happy, music-filled hour suitable for youngsters aged up to 6.

NZ Barok is hosting a special concert just for kids on July 27. Photo / Doug Sherring

Organiser and NZ Barok cellist Helen Brinkman said the concert tells a story about Ruby May, a little girl with a big imagination.

As the story unfolds to the sounds of the orchestra, kids get the chance to wave a scarf, shake a shaker, clap, sing, march and dance.

After the show they get to meet the musicians and try out the instruments.

"Nothing beats live music," Brinkman said.

"Their reaction to sound is quite magical. Whatever they are doing stops and their eyes widen and they listen intently. Some will crawl up close and put their hands on the instrument."

The free event will be held at Kerikeri Baptist Church on July 27 from 10.30am to 11.30am.

It is hosted by NZ Barok, New Zealand's only period instrument orchestra which performs using instruments and playing styles of the period, breathing fresh life and vitality into baroque and classical masterpieces.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.nz and www.nzbarok.org.nz for tickets and information.

Dance showcase

The DDF end of term showcase on June 28 promises to be a night of awesome music and kanikani [dance].

Enjoy a full evening of live entertainment performed by talented youth from Kerikeri, Paihia and surrounding areas with special guests the Diamond Diva Dance Crew.

There will be two intervals with food stalls available at the family event.

Doors open at 6pm and the show runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Tickets: $15 adult, $10 under 16, under 5 on knee is free.

Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz or phone 09 407 0260 to book.

Forestry career

An interactive career bus has made a flying visit to the Far North in a bid to attract school leavers into the forestry industry.

Northland Forest Managers general manager Neil Geerkens joined the students of Bay of Islands College to check out the InZone Careers Bus which recently toured Northland.

Neil Geerkens of Northland Forest Managers and student Sarah Campbell watch a video on the Inzone Careers Bus.

The bus contains 26 interactive video terminals, in which students can watch a series of video interviews of young people working in various industries.

If they want to know more, they tap an "I'm Interested" button and the website address for the training body or company featured in the video is sent to their phone.

The range of forestry careers shown includes research, road construction, environmental work, planning and harvesting operations.

Geerkens said it was great to see students so engaged.

"The videos are a fantastic way to communicate the career opportunities that forestry offers, in a way that's relevant to them."

The Forest Owners Levy Trust has become a major sponsor of the bus which tours high schools and colleges around New Zealand.

Firewood fundraiser

A Kerikeri teenager is hoping to chop enough firewood to pay his way to the Inline Hockey Junior Olympics in Hawaii next month.

Chay Edwards, 14, is selling chopped gum firewood for $100 per cubic metre with free delivery in the Kerikeri area.



Call 09 407 8223 to place an order. The proceeds will help pay for his flight and other expenses.

Chay will be joined at the Olympics by three other members of the Waipapa-based Northland Stingrays in the 14-and-under and 12-and-under grades — Zane Cooper, 13, Aaron Riddell, 12, and Emily Freakley, 12.

Jazz club

Ray Woolf and Mike Walker Trio are set to play at Friday's Turner Centre Jazz Club.

The performance coincides with the release of Woolf's new book titled, Hey Woolfie Welcome to the World.

The Mike Walker Trio also have a wealth of experience and include Mike Walker on piano with Billy Kristian Karaitiana on bass and Bruce King on drums.

Doors open at 5pm, and cost is $10.

Weaving exhibition

Village Arts in Kohukohu is happy to be hosting the exhibition Wawata by Pā Te Aroha weavers paying homage to the last remaining ancient Māori sail in the world, Te Rā.

The sail was thought to have been taken back to London by Captain James Cook in the late 1700s.

With little recorded knowledge of the origins of Te Rā in place, three weavers - Mandy Sunlight, Raouati Ewens, and Ruth Port - travelled to London to view and document details about the sail.

They hoped to work out how Te Rā was made then bring the knowledge back to Aotearoa and use it to recreate a traditional sail.

The exhibition opening is on June 23 at 2pm and from June 30, there will be weavers at the gallery creating and displaying various models and methods.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenling@windowslive.com along with your full contact details.