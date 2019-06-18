I attended a meeting recently in a very cold hall at Tauranga Girls' College.

It focused on this city's upcoming leadership battle with seven brave souls on stage.

From incumbent and deputy to outsiders and also rans, it was a very interesting couple of hours.

The point was (and is, I think) that the city doesn't have very good leadership and what are we going to do about it?

This is a very good question and one I've been contemplating for more than 20 years now.



This town has now arrived at the big roundabout and there are numerous exit opportunities.

If possible, we need to get it right this time.

Please.

Graeme Martin

Tauranga



House full

Regarding the June 12 article "Building consents surge in Western Bay but slide in Tauranga " - is it not possible that until services are in place that will accommodate this seemingly insatiable demand for more homes the FULL HOUSE sign should be erected, and council direct its energy and economy to preparing for the time when the sign could be removed in confidence.



B Anderson

Bethlehem



Airport bus service



Great shock to read letter from Murray Grainger, BoP Times, Monday (Letters, June 17 ) where he says there is no bus service to our airport.

I spoke to a friend who uses the bus service in Tauranga and he confirmed this. He said he was dropped off at Hewletts Rd and had to walk to the airport carrying bags.

On his return he got a taxi to Matua which cost $43.40.

Come on regional council, Tauranga council, and Tourism BoP, are you not interested in encouraging tourists or locals to use our buses?

You can't say it's not a viable run as you don't do it, and I note half the buses on other runs are empty.

Maybe it's time you got out of your glass houses and looked at the real issues.

Peter O'Connor

Ōtumoetai



