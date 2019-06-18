I attended a meeting recently in a very cold hall at Tauranga Girls' College.

It focused on this city's upcoming leadership battle with seven brave souls on stage.

From incumbent and deputy to outsiders and also rans, it was a very interesting couple of hours.

The point was (and is, I think) that the city doesn't have very good leadership and what are we going to do about it?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is a very good question and one I've been contemplating for more than 20 years now.

This town has now arrived at the big roundabout and there are numerous

House full

Airport bus service

Related articles: