GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic and Versatile Wanganui City FC are now both Wembley Park and Lotto Federation League table neighbours again after high scoring, and high drama, in their matches at Wembley Park and Memorial Park on Saturday.

Athletic will gladly take their first back-to-back victories of 2019, and both on the road, after holding off a strong comeback by Palmerston North Boys High to win 4-2.

Meanwhile, City kept their unbeaten streak at home alive, but that does not tell the tale of one of the most extraordinary League matches this season, as somehow the heavy favourites found

