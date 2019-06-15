Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV played smart wet weather rugby with great control and discipline to stay well on top of the Central North Island standings with a 69-0 hammering of mid-table St John's College Hastings today.

Scoring 11 tries to none in heavy rain conditions at the Collegiate No1 ground, the home side were just too strong on the turnovers, while moving the ball at a pace their Hawke's Bay visitors could not contain while giving away a steady stream of penalties.

First-five Harry Godfrey had a standout match with some excellent attacking kicks and the confidence to take the

