Eagle Society of Hawke's Bay has inducted Robin Bailey, of Dannevirke, as one of its only three an honorary members.

Bailey had turned down an invite to be a society member almost 50 years ago because he had too much on his plate while running his business and serving his community in other voluntary sports positions.

The 86-year-old considers himself lucky to have had the support of countless selfless people but there's doubting his innate abilities pertaining to golf, among other codes.


Rugby and cricket were Robin Dailey's passion when he was a pupil at Dannevirke

