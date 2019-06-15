For most of my 18 years playing football, I was at the back, defending, because I was never quick enough to play anywhere else.

As my body grew and my reflexes didn't, size-13 football boots became more of an inhibitor rather than an asset, except in those cases which required poking the ball away from a fast-footed forward facing goal, ready to pounce.

As someone who probably could have done with a bit more speed training in my formative years, I've had many altercations with flashy strikers who do enough step overs to fill any centre half with a certain

