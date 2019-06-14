Super 8 netball coaches should start bribing Hawke's Bay Netball operations manager Tina Arlidge after Silver Ferns great Irene van Dyk has indicated she doesn't mind playing the odd lower grade matches on Saturdays.

However, Van Dyk says coaching is more likely to be kinder to her 47-year-old body these days.


That trademark Irene van Dyk conviviality is still there as she throws her head back in laughter when asked if she'll play netball in Hawke's Bay.

"I like that article that came out to say I'm turning 47 so people should take note of that age bracket,"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: