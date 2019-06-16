IT was an upset porn-user who showed Rory Birkbeck that he was, in fact, doing a good job.

The man phoned with a problem: He was trying to access an adult entertainment website on his new Samsung cellphone but something called "Safe Surfer" was denying him access.

He'd Googled Safe Surfer, got Birkbeck's name and number and now demanded he unhook it.

Birkbeck, who co-founded the charity which supplies porn-filtering software, says it turns out the man had been stealing wi-fi off his next-door neighbour who'd just installed his freeware. "And he'd contacted the leader of the anti-porn campaign in

