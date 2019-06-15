The second part of Whangārei maritime historian Don Armitage's article about events in the Pacific and Canada during early European settlement. The British Royal Navy ship HMS Buffalo, which gave its name to Coromandel beach, played its role.

Last week I started unwinding threads binding together the British navy's huge expansion, early New Zealand, the HMS Buffalo, kauri and events in other British colonies such as Canada and Australia.

James Wood, the master-commander of HMS Buffalo, left Plymouth in 1839 and went to Quebec where he loaded 141 rebels who had been at the centre of an uprising against