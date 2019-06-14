In rejecting their latest pay offers, teachers have gone too far.

The pay offer would have seen a significant increase in their average weekly wage. That's in return for nine months of the year in the classroom.

The real problem here is poor parenting. Kids are going to school hungry, having been taught no manners or discipline, but all equipped with some sort of antisocial mobile device then the teachers are expected to do the parents' job before they can start to teach.

What is needed now is to reduce class sizes and to change them, both teachers and pupils

Support genuine cases

