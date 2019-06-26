Some Bay of Plenty students have been acting out, resulting in the number of stand-downs in the region's schools hitting a five-year peak. Verbal assaults on staff, continual disobedience and theft, vandalism or arson are among the reasons behind the stand-downs, and one Tauranga principal says it's because of "increasingly complex" students in the classroom. Bay of Plenty Times education reporter Caroline Fleming reveals the Tauranga schools with the highest rate of stand-downs and what experts think is behind the increase.

Students being stood down from schools in the Bay of Plenty have hit a five-year high, with physical assaults

Related articles:

The Bay of Plenty schools with the highest number of stand-downs: