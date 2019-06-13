ON THE ROAD

It was an interesting time at a recent Northland Road Safety Forum. The question was raised about the installation of in-vehicle driver monitoring technology in fleet vehicles and what was trying to be achieved.

There was a lively though short-lived debate at the event at the Northland Regional Council on May 24. Some saw such monitoring as a driving distraction and invasion of privacy, with the boss potentially raising questions about where the driver was and what was being done in corporate time.

Others saw the gathering of in-vehicle driving data, monitoring, analysing, bench-marking and reporting back as a huge

