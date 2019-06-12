BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Mangapai's hall is the historic heart of its community – but it's in danger of closing down unless more locals step up to keep its doors open.

The committee members, some of whom have held their roles for many years, are retiring or leaving the area and replacements are desperately needed.

The McAllister Rd hall, erected in 1903 after the original 1892-built hall burned down in 1900, is still regularly used for meetings, markets and community get-togethers.

But committee member Piet Nieuwland says new people are needed to oversee the hall hire and maintenance and ensure the property is looked after so the community can continue to use it.

Around 40 people pay an annual $30 subscription to be a "Friend of the Hall" and Nieuwland hopes some of these people will be able to help out.

Mangapai residents gather in their hall for a Christmas musical performance. Photo / Piet Nieuwland

The Mangapai community is invited to the hall AGM from 5pm on June 23 to have a say about future options for the hall – there will be refreshments for everyone and activities for children.

Nieuwland said that thanks to council grants and committee efforts, the hall is well-maintained and in good condition for a new committee to take on.

For more information contact Michael Meyer 09 432 9190 or Jan Poulson 09 432 2881.

Five years of canine caring

Ruakākā Dog Rescue (RDR) has just celebrated its fifth anniversary of helping dogs in the Bream Bay area.

Jax Boyd said she started the organisation when she could see a need for it in the community and after meeting fellow "Ruakaka Rescuer" Sacha Berger.

Ruakākā Dog Rescue's Jax Boyd (left) with her dogs Lulu and Maggie and Michelle Payne holding rescue pup Mānawa (Lucky) - sharpei-cross Mānawa has just recovered from a near-drowning incident in the home she was rescued from and is now available for adoption by a caring family. Photo / Julie Paton

Boyd estimates she and her helpers have rehomed about 400 dogs in that time.

"It's so rewarding seeing them in their forever homes, living a life they would not have had otherwise," she says. Another positive is the satisfaction of preventing many more unwanted puppies roaming the streets with the ongoing desexing programme.

Around 500 dogs have been desexed so far, and keeping this vital service going is one of the most expensive parts of running RDR.

They run a Give A Little fund to help towards the vet bill, which regularly runs up to $3000 per month with desexing, immunisation, worming and meeting other dog health needs.

Help is always needed, and not just financial. "We are reliant on fosterers," Boyd said. They have 10 active fosterers – but always need more – and 30 volunteers.

"We always need more, and help with fundraising as well."

RDR does not have a building, and Boyd said that if they did have a centre, it would just be a holding place for dogs until they could be placed in a foster home.

She is not a fan of dogs being kept in kennels or pens, she would rather see them with a foster family, learning to mix with children and pets.

Many of the dogs that come to them as rescues need rehabilitation and training before they are ready to go up for adoption.

"Before and after stories are a big highlight," said Boyd.

She enjoys now seeing a big reduction in the numbers of dogs roaming Ruakākā's streets, no parvovirus going around, and no puppies being handed out.

She and her helpers are always on the lookout for funding and competitions – a couple of years ago they won $4000 of pet products through a Masterpet competition and last year beat out 250 other charities to win a Dick Frizzell fridge.

Businesses have made kennels for local dogs, NPM Construction sponsors their shirts and the Ruakākā butcher often supplies them with bones – it's donations like this and funding that keep them going.

Boyd can still recall the excitement of her first rescue – a mother dog with 13 puppies, all successfully rehomed. It is these moments that keep her going when things get tough.

"Rescue fatigue hits sometimes. When you're in the trenches, in the frontline you think – why am I doing this?" she said. "But when you know where they have come from and see where they end up, seeing them living the dream, that's what keeps you going."

If you would like to donate to Ruakākā Dog Rescue or help as a foster carer or in some other way, contact them through their Facebook page.

Their next planned fundraiser is a family fitness fun day at Kensington Park on August 25 in conjunction with Gritzone Exercise Specialists – keep the date free and look out for further details soon.

Buy bricks to build playground

Ruakākā School is asking people to buy a brick to help them build new playground areas at the school.

Rapid roll growth means the school has lost its main playground and it plans to build new playground areas around the grounds.

Funds are short, so the school's playground committee came up with the brick-buying idea as a way of raising funds.

The bricks will be on display for everyone visiting the school to see. Past and present families – and anyone who wants to – can buy a brick with their name on it for $100 each.

Pick up a form from the school office to fill in and return by July 5. Or orders can also be made to ruakakabricks@outlook.com – call the school on 09 432 7503 for the account number for payments.

