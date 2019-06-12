BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Mangapai's hall is the historic heart of its community – but it's in danger of closing down unless more locals step up to keep its doors open.

The committee members, some of whom have held their roles for many years, are retiring or leaving the area and replacements are desperately needed.

The McAllister Rd hall, erected in 1903 after the original 1892-built hall burned down in 1900, is still regularly used for meetings, markets and community get-togethers.

But committee member Piet Nieuwland says new people are needed to oversee the hall hire and maintenance and ensure the property is looked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five years of canine caring

Related articles:

Buy bricks to build playground