The next six houses in Whangārei's contribution to the Government's house-buying scheme KiwiBuild will come on the market this week.

The first four of 10 were finished in the Kotata Heights subdivision on the flank of Morningside in March.

Gregg Marsland, from Ray White Whangārei, KiwiBuild's appointed sales company, said one couple had moved into one of those houses and three other families or couples were in the process of purchasing the others. Marsland described the result as ''bloody great!''

The remaining six are now ready, with a viewing day planned for Sunday. As with the first houses, the new

